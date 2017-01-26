Water Authority declares end of drought in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Water Authority Board of Directors has declared an end to drought conditions in the region.

The resolution also calls on Gov. Jerry Brown and the State Water Resources Control Board to rescind the statewide emergency water-use regulation for areas of California that are no longer facing a drought.

Record-setting winter precipitation in the Northern Sierra, coupled with heavy local rainfall and a significant snowpack in the upper Colorado River basin, prompted the San Diego County Water Authority’s Board of Directors Thursday to declare an end to drought conditions in the region.

