Vigil held for boy who died after being swept into creek

RAINBOW, Calif. – A candlelight prayer service was held Thursday night in memory of a preschooler who was swept away by a storm-swollen creek in the far northern reaches of San Diego County.

The body of 5-year-old Phillip Campbell was found just after 11 a.m. under a pile of thick brush, San Diego County Sheriff’s spokesperson Ryan Kiem said.

At 6 p.m., dozens of community members gathered at Calvary Chapel Fallbrook on Industrial Way to light candles and sing.

The service was originally slated to be a vigil to help find hisbody.

"I'm just glad they found him ‘cause it was killing me,” said his father, Timothy. “He was just a good little man. He was going to be a strong little guy.”

“We would like to thank all the people and all the rescuers with all our heart. We know that they did not stop ‘til they found him,” said friend Dianna Burks.

Family said 73-year-old Roland Phillips, who also died in the accident, was a family friend of Phillip and that the two were an inseparable pair, even with seven decades between them. Family members said they will always remember the two together in heaven.

“I can only imagine the fear and everything that they must have been going through. And if there was any two to be together, it was those two,” said one friend.

Phillip was remembered by his grandmother as a wonderful boy who loved pizza and roughhousing.

“We used to wrestle. He liked to learn, he liked to hug,” she said. “He’s in a happier place, a better place…We just miss him, that’s why we’re crying.”

The Campbell family said they will be planning a celebration of life for Phillip.