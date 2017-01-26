× UC regents approve first tuition hike in 6 years

SAN FRANCISCO – The University of California regents approved a 2.5 percent tuition increase Thursday, ending a six-year freeze on the cost of attending university.

The board voted 16-4 in favor of the hike, and many of those supporting it said they regretted having to raise costs for students, the Los Angeles Times reported.

As a result of the increase, tuition for the 2017-18 school year will rise $282 to $11,502. Student services will rise $54 to $1,128, according to the Times.

The hike was needed because of an increasing student population and reduced funding from the state, UC President Jane Napolitano told the board before the vote.