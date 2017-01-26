Tuberculosis cases reported at 2 South Bay schools

SAN DIEGO – Two unrelated cases of tuberculosis in the South Bay were reported Thursday by San Diego County health officials.

One case was at Sweetwater High School in National City and the other at the Hilltop High School Learning Center in Chula Vista, according to the county Health and Human Services Agency.

At Sweetwater High, others may have been exposed from Oct. 2 to Dec. 16. The HHSA is working with school officials to notify those who may have been exposed and is offering free testing to students and staff on Feb. 13, from 8:30 a. m. to 2:30 p.m. on campus.

At Hilltop High’s alternative education facility, people may have been exposed to TB between Sept. 22 and Dec. 8. Testing for those students will take place at the school on Wednesday beginning at 8:30 a.m.

“Symptoms of active TB include persistent cough, fever, night sweats and unexplained weight loss,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county public health officer.

“Most people who are exposed to TB do not develop the disease,” Wooten said. “But when it does occur it can be treated and cured with medication, so that’s why it’s important to identify those who may have been exposed.”

There were 258 TB cases reported in San Diego County last year and 234 cases reported in 2015.

More information on the cases and potential exposure is available by calling the County TB Control Program at (619) 692-8621.