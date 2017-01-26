Students get new view of politics after attending Trump’s Inauguration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – San Diego students returned from the inauguration of the 45th President of the United States with an overwhelming sense was frustration with the crowds in Washington D.C.

Their hopes of hearing a unifying message fell flat and they agreed the divide across the country is deeper than they ever could have imagined.

Seventy-seven students and teachers from La Jolla Country Day School returned home from historic event earlier this week. The students traveled all over D.C. and attended various events, including Supreme Court oral arguments, witnessed Donald Trump swear-in and participated in the Women's March on Washington.

Read more: Tens of thousands turn out for Women’s March in San Diego

High school senior Liam Hosey and two other students had tickets to the inauguration from Congressman Scott Peters Office.

“This was a very, very harsh environment…They were saying things that, if I said at school I would be expelled over,” said Hosey.

Hosey reflected on the event and his experience:

"Many members of our group were hoping that this inauguration would provide a sense of unity following a divisive and brutal election season. We expected to see members of both sides of the aisle coming together as we embraced the next four years of our future. Instead, we found ourselves surrounded by obscene chants and belligerent commentary. When Hillary Clinton walked out on stage, she was met with cries of "Lock her up!" and "Where are her cuffs?" As Trump addressed the issue of border security, the gentleman behind me uttered "Stop the wetbacks." When Trump promised to eliminate radical Islam, the crowd responded with "Kill them all." As you can imagine, members of our cohort were scared, and I believe any reasonable member of our democracy should be as well. While our entire group is not of one mind and I can't speak on behalf of us all, the general impression that we most commonly shared was that of sheer hopelessness. For many of us, our earliest memories of American politics was the election of 2008. From that campaign on, we were taught to look up to our government as symbols of strength and maturity, both traits of the Obama administration. The success of the Trump campaign through employing tactics of deprivation and discrimination has tarnished that faith in our political system. For the first time, many of us feel our government has failed us. This is not simply a matter of political affiliation; we here are not all Liberals. This is a matter of human decency. Thankfully, people of our age are naturally optimistic. We are only looking forward to our next opportunity in 2020, but more importantly, we are seeking ways to impact our state for the better over the next four years as well."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Overall, the trip was a wonderful experience – especially the day after the inauguration when they participated in the Women's March on Washington.

"The attitudes among the people at the inauguration and the march were night and day different," another high school senior said.

Congressman Scott Peters joins the La Jolla Country Day students who are marching in D.C. They are taking part in the #WomensMarch. #SDinDC There are two marches taking place in San Diego County - downtown SD and San Marcos. A photo posted by FOX 5 San Diego (@fox5sandiego) on Jan 21, 2017 at 7:04am PST

“It is something I will tell my grandkids about I was proud to be there,” said Anna West, a high school senior.

Students from the school posted pictures and messages about their trip on FOX 5 San Diego's Instagram page. Here's a photo gallery of their DC trip: