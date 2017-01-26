× Man hit, killed by Amtrak train in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — An Amtrak train hit and killed a man Thursday in Oceanside, authorities said.

The man was struck about 6:15 p.m. in the area of Morse Street and Broadway Street, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim died at the scene.

The southbound train was traveling at around 55 miles per hour when the engineer saw the man walking southbound along the tracks. The train went into emergency braking, but the train hit the man as he remained near the tracks, according to the Sheriff’s department.

The fatality temporarily disrupted Coaster train service, prompting the use of a bus bridge for northbound passengers, according to the North County Transit District.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 858-565-5200.