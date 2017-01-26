Injured driver cut from wreck after crash in intersection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Rescue crews had to use the Jaws of Life to cut an injured driver out of his car after a serious crash in University City early Thursday.

The collision between a black Honda sedan and a white Dodge Ram pickup was reported at about 2:45 a.m. in the intersection of Genesee Avenue and Eastgate Mall. The pickup ended up in the intersection with heavy front-end damage. The Honda, which was hit on the driver's side, ended up off the roadway on an embankment.

The driver of the pickup was taken to a local hospital, but the extent of his injuries was not known.

The driver of the Honda remained trapped in the wreckage of his car for about 30 minutes until rescuers could cut off the roof and remove the shattered windshield to get him out. He was also hospitalize with serious injuries.

The crash happened near a construction site and the pickup was apparently involved in the construction project.

The intersection was closed during the rescue and cleanup, but all roads had been reopened to traffic by 5:30 a.m.

The cause of the accident remained under investigation Thursday morning.