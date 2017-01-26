× Gulls set franchise record with 8-1 win over Tucson

SAN DIEGO — Corey Tropp scored twice and Tyler Morley had a goal and two assists as the San Diego Gulls set a franchise scoring record in an 8-1 victory over the Tucson Roadrunners Wednesday in Tucson.

The Gulls broke open what had been a 3-1 game with third-period goals by Max Gortz, Tropp, Morley, Jordan Samuels-Thomas and Brian Cooper.

The goals by Morley and Cooper were their first of the season. Samuels- Thomas’ goal was shorthanded.

Jhonas Enroth stopped 27 of 28 shots for his third victory in his three appearances for the Gulls, the Anaheim Ducks American Hockey League affiliate.

The only goal allowed by Enroth was the first of the game, scored by former Gull Chris Mueller five minutes, 17 seconds into the first period.

Tropp scored the first period’s other goal before a crowd at the Tucson Convention Center Arena announced at 2,437.

Scott Sabourin figured into both second-period goals, scoring at 4:14 and assisting on Antoine Laganiere’s goal at 13:30.

Sabourin was returning to action after missing Sunday’s 3-2 shootout loss to the Ontario Reign while serving an automatic one-game suspension for receiving an instigating penalty during the final five minutes of Friday’s 5-1 victory over the San Jose Barracuda.

Sabourin received a game misconduct penalty for his second consecutive game.

Sabourin and Roadrunners left wing Hunter Fejes both received game misconduct penalties for fighting at the drop of the puck on a faceoff with 5:58 left and the Gulls leading 6-1.

Tucson goaltender Justin Peters made 21 of his 31 saves in the first period.

The victory extended the Gulls unbeaten streak to seven games, 6-0-0-1.

The game was the first of three in four days between the two teams. Wednesday’s game was originally scheduled for Nov. 22, but postponed by the AHL and Roadrunners out of respect to Tucson captain Craig Cunningham, who suffered a medical emergency on the ice before the start of a Nov. 19 game against the Manitoba Moose.

The Gulls (19-12-2-2) and Roadrunners (20-11-5-0), the Arizona Coyotes AHL affiliate, will play again Friday and Saturday.

And don’t forget, FOX 5 will televise the Gulls versus Bakersfield Condors game on Sunday, Feb. 12 beginning at 4:30 p.m.