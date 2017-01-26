Grandma accused of killing son-in-law celebrated during testimony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VISTA, Calif. -- A Fallbrook woman accused of killing her son-in-law told detectives she planned his murder two weeks before it happened.

Prosecutor told jurors Thursday that Cynthia Cdebaca shot and killed Geoward Eustaquio the morning of February 11, 2014. Then, they played a video of her admitting it.

Cdebaca told detectives that she bought a gun and that she and her son-in-law were arguing morning of the fatal shooting.

“I got dressed and he said, 'you can’t go like that.' He told me you look ghetto,” said Cdebaca during the video testimony. She said she was upset because Eustachio told her she couldn’t go to her granddaughter’s spelling bee.

Cdebaca told investigators the argument was her breaking point.

“I shot him 10 times then he went inside the house and locked the door,” said Cdebaca. That’s when she said she shot through the door, entered the home, fired the final rounds and she stood over him.

“Did you shoot till it was empty?” a detective was heard asking Cdebaca.

“Yes, until it was empty,” said Cdebaca.

She told investigators she and her family had endured 13 years of abuse from Eustaquio.

“So mean to me, to all of them. Yes he is,” said Cdebaca. “They were afraid of him, yes. So mean to my daughter. I told her 13 years ago, he’s evil.”

When investigators pressed her for details of the abuse, Cdebaca did not provide any details.

In the video, she was seen celebrating her son in law’s death. She never appeared to show remorse which the video was being recorded.

“Did you check on him after you shot him?" asked detectives.

“I didn’t care,” answered Cdebaca. “I would do it again.”

The video showed the emotional moment as each member of Cdebaca’s family said goodbye before she was taken to jail. Cdebaca’s heard asking her youngest granddaughter for a hug.

“No, you killed my dad,” said the girl.