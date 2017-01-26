Former Assemblyman Brian Jones appointed to Santee City Council

SANTEE, Calif. – Former Assemblyman Brian Jones will fill the vacant Santee City Council seat, city officials announced Thursday.

The council appointed 47-year-old Jones to serve the remaining two years of a vacant council position. The vacancy came about after John Minto was elected mayor of Santee in November.

Jones served six years as a California Assemblyman, representing Santee. He also services on the Santee City Council for eight years.

Over 20 residents submitted applications to be considered for the post and took part in a 5-hour interview at City Hall, according to city officials.

Jones will be sworn in Feb. 8.