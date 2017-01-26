Family of dog killed by deputy wins $225K settlement

SAN DIEGO – A San Marcos family whose dog was killed by a deputy in 2014 was awarded $225,000 in a settlement, attorneys announced Thursday.

A judge ruled in favor of Roger Bush, Jason Bush and Pietra McCotter finding the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department deputies violated constitutional rights by entering their property without a warrant, according to the family’s attorneys.

The North County family filed a lawsuit against the sheriff’s department after their 7-month-old pit bull named “Odin” was killed at their property on the 2700 block of Sarver Lane in May 2014.

Deputies went to check on a report of loose dogs at the San Marcos property. When they arrived the dogs were back on the family’s fenced-in property that had a “beware of dogs” sign on the gate. Investigators had said when deputies entered the property three pit bull puppies came charging towards them from the house through an open patio door.

One of the deputies, believing he was about to be bitten, fired two shots killing Odin, investigators said. The other two dogs, “Cash” and “Phoenix,” went back inside.

“While the settlement will not bring back the plaintiffs’ beloved puppy, Odin, it has brought closure and recognition that the shooting was not only unnecessary, but also unlawful,” the family’s attorney said.

The case sparked an awareness movement on social media about police-related dog shootings.