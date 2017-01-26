Suspected drunken driver charged in fatal crash

CAMPO, Calif. — A 24-year-old Campo man was behind bars Thursday on suspicion of murder, felony DUI and a license violation following a crash in Campo that killed his two passengers.

Ryan Gary Renz of Campo was allegedly behind the wheel of a speeding 2014 Volkswagen Jetta that slammed into a large oak tree alongside southbound Buckman Springs Road near Lake Morena Drive and overturned shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. His back seat passenger was ejected in the crash and the other man was trapped inside the car.

CHP officials said in a statement that the driver had veered of the curving roadway “due to his level of intoxication.”

Both passengers were fatally injured. Neither man’s name was immediately available, but authorities said they were 23 and 26 and both had lived in Campo.

Renz sustained only minor injuries in the crash. He was arrested and was subsequently booked into jail on suspicion of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter, felony DUI, driving with a license suspended or revoked due to a prior DUI conviction, and disobeying a court order, according to the CHP and jail records.

Buckman Springs Road was closed between state Route 94 and Oak Drive until about 1 a.m., according to the CHP.