× “Dirty Dancing” in local theaters for 30th anniversary

SAN DIEGO — The iconic film “Dirty Dancing” is coming back to the big screen in honor of its 30th anniversary — and you can see it in San Diego.

“Dirty Dancing” will be shown at select cinemas on January 29 and February 1.

The love story of Frances “Baby” Houseman and Johnny Castle — Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze — delighted viewers in 1987 and became a global phenomenon.

The showings will include an all-new tribute to the film with celebrity interviews.

You can purchase tickets here for the “Dirty Dancing” 30th anniversary screenings. When you enter your zip code, you’ll find theaters in San Diego that’ll be showing the film at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on January 29 and February 1.