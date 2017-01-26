Day 2: On the #RoadtoHouston with Heather Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today, we drove through Tucson straight to Picacho Peak State Park, covered in giant Cacti! From there we made our way to the border, where we decided to stop in and check out the roadside attraction "The Thing." It's really just a bunch of old junk and at the end, a tour guide shows you "the thing" -- supposedly, a mummified woman and her baby in a glass box (rumor has it, it's not real).

We then made our way into Las Cruces, where we found the world's largest chile pepper, and did some shopping in Old Mesilla.

Finally getting to do a little shopping 💁🙌🏻🚙 @oldmesilla #newmexico #roadtrip #roadtohouston #superbowlbound #shopping #tourist #travel @fox5sandiego A photo posted by Heather Lake (@heatherlaketv) on Jan 26, 2017 at 3:20pm PST

Time to spice things up a bit! #stateveggie #newmexico #worldslargestchile #roadtohouston #superbowlbound #sb51 #roadtrip #lascruces @fox5sandiego A photo posted by Heather Lake (@heatherlaketv) on Jan 26, 2017 at 1:58pm PST

Because all the signs peaked my curiosity....#TheThing #Arizonaborder #roadtohouston #superbowlbound #pitstop #roadtrip @fox5sandiego A photo posted by Heather Lake (@heatherlaketv) on Jan 26, 2017 at 10:39am PST