CorePower Yoga founder's death ruled an accident

SAN DIEGO – The death of the founder of CorePower Yoga, whose body was found in his Point Loma home last month, has been ruled an accident, police said Thursday.

Police found the body of Trevor Tice, 48, inside his home at 952 Cornish Drive on Dec. 12, 2016, while conducting a welfare check. Because they found a large amount of blood throughout the home, they called homicide detectives to investigate. Investigators collected evidence at the home and interviewed numerous witnesses, but they found no indications of foul play, police said.

The San Diego Medical Examiner also investigated and ruled the death accidental. No other details were immediately released.

Tice was the founder of CorePower Yoga, a Denver-based chain of fitness studios. There are 11 studios across San Diego County.