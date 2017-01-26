Body of boy found 5 days after being swept into creek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAINBOW, Calif. – Five days after a preschooler was swept away by a storm-swollen creek in the far northern reaches of San Diego County, search teams recovered his body Thursday.

A 911 caller reported seeing what appeared to be a child being washed away by rushing floodwaters off the 4800 block of Fifth Street in Rainbow about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, according to sheriff's officials.

Several hours later, emergency personnel searching the area found the body of Roland Phillips, 73, near an overturned and sunken car on the edge of Rainbow Creek.

Friends of the dead man told news crews he had been a close family friend of the missing child, 5-year-old Phillip Campbell of Fallbrook, and had been with the youngster on an outing at the time they both disappeared.

Deputies and rescue teams searched the creek by ground and aboard a patrol helicopter since Sunday, Lt. Eddy Brock said.