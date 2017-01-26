3 arrested in Santee vandalism spree

SANTEE, Calif. — A trio of vandals arrested after four vehicles were damaged in Santee overnight may have carried out similar crimes in another neighborhood two weeks ago, sheriff’s officials said Thursday.

A woman who lives in the 9300 block of Carlton Oaks Drive heard car alarms and glass breaking shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday, then went outside and saw the three occupants of an older white Ford Explorer throwing rocks or other objects at parked cars, sheriff’s Sgt. Kristin Brayman said.

The SUV sped off, but was later pulled over near where Palm Glen Drive turns into Cottonwood Avenue. The three men inside were taken into custody on suspicion of felony vehicle vandalism and conspiracy, and one will face an additional charge of possession of a metal knuckles, Brayman said. Their names were not immediately available.

A search of the Explorer turned up various weapons, the sergeant said.

Investigators believe the Explorer was also used to transport the suspects in a series of vehicle-vandalism outbreaks about two weeks ago on Buena Vista Avenue. Brayman said detectives were conducting a follow-up investigation.

32.845631 -116.998195