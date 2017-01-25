Trump says he’s been told torture ‘absolutely’ works

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Wednesday that intelligence professionals have told him torture “absolutely” works and that the US must “fight fire with fire” when it comes to combating terrorists.

But Trump told ABC News in an interview released Wednesday that he would follow the lead of his secretary of defense, James Mattis, and his CIA director, Mike Pompeo.

“We’re not playing on an even field,” Trump said. “I will say this: I will rely on Pompeo and Mattis and my group, and if they don’t want to do it, that’s fine. If they do want to do it, I will work toward that end.”