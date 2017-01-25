× Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson return to Farmers Insurance Open

TORREY PINES, Calif. – He has made his comeback, now Tiger Woods will begin his year at the newly-renovated Torrey Pines.

The Farmers Insurance Open tees off on January 26 and welcomes the best golfers in the world to San Diego.

Woods, the former world No. 1 has won at Torrey Pines a record eight times in his career, including the last of his 14 major titles when he clinched the US Open at the La Jolla course in 2008.

Woods returned from 15 months out because of injury in December, when he finished third last but led the field in birdies in his foundation’s 18-man invitational Hero World Challenge event.

On Wednesday, Woods revealed that in the wake of Nike exiting the golf equipment business, he’s making the switch to Carlsbad-based TaylorMade clubs this season.

According to USA TODAY, Woods will still have Nike irons in his bag this week, but will work with TaylorMade on designing a new iron set to use later in the year.

After several months of testing and all brands to choose from, the choice is clearly @TaylorMadeGolf. Proud to join the family! -TW pic.twitter.com/Ist3bA5tqN — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) January 25, 2017

Fan favorite and San Diego native Phil Mickelson will also hit the links at Torrey Pines.

The event could represent Mickelson’s 2017 debut after he underwent a pair of off-season sports hernia surgeries. Multiple reports suggested he might miss the first couple of tournaments of the year.

Nashville golfer Brandt Snedeker overcame tough golf conditions to win the 2016 Farmers Insurance Open and a purse of $6.5 million.

The 2017 Farmers Insurance Open event will feature a record purse of $6.7 million with first prize of $1,206,000.