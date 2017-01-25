× Suspect in ‘Bag Trick Bandit’ series nabbed

SAN DIEGO – A man suspected of carrying out a spree of recent bank robberies in Clairemont, Linda Vista and the Midway area was arrested Wednesday following a brief road and foot chase.

Officers spotted 38-year-old Jonathan McCant driving a U-Haul truck in the area of Linda Vista Road and Kramer Street about 8 a.m., according to San Diego police.

McCant, suspected of being the so-called “Bag Trick Bandit,” allegedly refused to yield and fled over various streets to the south and east, soon entering Mission Valley.

In the 5500 block of Friars Road, the fleeing driver lost control of the truck and crashed it into a parked car, then jumped out and ran off into a riverbed area, Officer Tony Martinez said. With the help of a service dog, patrol personnel took the suspect into custody a short time later.

McCant allegedly committed holdups at a Bank of America branch on Ulric Street and a US Bank on Genesee Avenue, both on Dec. 21; at a Wells Fargo on Clairemont Drive on Jan. 5; and at a US Bank on Midway Drive on Jan. 8 and again Sunday.

During several of the crimes, the robber had a bag over one of his hands and gestured with it as if clutching a concealed gun, leading to the nickname pinned on him by police and FBI investigators.