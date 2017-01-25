× San Diego will no longer host Poinsettia Bowl, focus only on Holiday Bowl

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl will no longer be played, bowl game organizers announced Wednesday.

The San Diego Bowl Game Association board of directors voted to consolidate their efforts and produce one post-season college football game – focusing only on the Holiday Bowl.

SAN DIEGO BOWL GAME ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES PLANS FOR THE FUTURE: https://t.co/VQXv0lZmPm pic.twitter.com/qSxkh3dWLO — Poinsettia Bowl (@PoinsettiaBowl) January 25, 2017

“College football and the bowl game structure has gone through major changes through the years and our board feels the time is right to focus our efforts on one post-season game,” said Mark Neville, executive director of the San Diego Bowl Game Association. “The San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl staged exciting match-ups for more than a decade and we were one of the few cities to host two bowl games.”

The board of directors were also discussing the possibility of moving the Holiday Bowl to Petco Park in the event Qualcomm Stadium closed after 2018.

“The Holiday Bowl brings tourism, economic activity and pride to San Diego year after year. Focusing resources on just one event will ensure that the Holiday Bowl remains a top-tier attraction,” said San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer. “I am excited to have started discussions this week with the Bowl Game Association and the Padres about the possibility of bringing the Holiday Bowl to Petco Park. We remain fully committed to supporting this fantastic game.”

The Padres are reportedly talking to an architectural firm that designed Petco Park about changes that would need to take place to allow for a football game.

The Holiday Bowl matches top teams from the Pac-12 and Big Ten conferences, and in 2017 the game will celebrate its 40th anniversary.

In addition to the Holiday Bowl, the San Diego Bowl Game Association will host the annual Navy versus Notre Dame rivalry game at Qualcomm Stadium on October 27, 2018. The game represents college football’s oldest intersectional rivalry and will be the first time Notre Dame plays in San Diego.