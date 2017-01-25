Prosecutors claim “Ghetto Grandma” fired 10 rounds at son-in-law

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Vista, Calif. - A Fallbrook woman accused of killing her son-in-law before breakfast was back in court Wednesday.

Prosecutors called to the stand neighbors and family members of the victim during day two of the trial.

The victim's sister told attorneys that the family used to call Cynthia Cdebaca "ghetto grandma" as a term of endearment.

“Did miss Cdebaca refer to herself as ghetto granny or ghetto grandma... Yes.”

The 65-year-old sat silent in court during the trial that also saw investigators on the stand.

Prosecutors played 911 calls from neighbors from the morning of the 2014 incident.

Cdebaca is charged with murder in the Feb. 11, 2014, killing of 53-year-old Geoward Eustaquio.

Around 8 a.m. the day of the killing, Cdebaca and the victim were alone in his home when he made a snide remark about her clothing and told her to change, according to testimony at a preliminary hearing two years ago.

Cdebaca went to her “granny flat” adjacent to the residence and retrieved a .38-caliber, five-shot revolver that she had purchased two weeks earlier, prosecutor Tracy Prior said.

The defendant came down some stairs and fired all five rounds at Eustaquio as he stood in a patio area, the prosecutor alleged.

When Cdebaca realized that her son-in-law was not dead, she walked to her car — where she had a box of ammunition — and reloaded the gun before firing five more shots, Prior alleged.

Realizing that Eustaquio was still alive and trying to crawl back into the house, Cdebaca reloaded again and fired five more times at the victim, according to the prosecutor.

After the shooting, Cdebaca went to breakfast, went gambling, then went to her favorite coffee shop before being arrested, the prosecutor said.