Armed suspect robs couple in liquor store parking lot

SAN DIEGO -- Sheriff's deputies were investigating Wednesday night after an armed person robbed a liquor store in Lemon Grove.

Around 6:45 p.m., a man and woman drove into the parking lot at Keg N Bottle in the 1800 block of Massachusetts Avenue, according to deputies. A third person immediately opened the back door of the car, pulled a gun on the pair and demanded cash. The suspect got out of the car and fired several shots, injuring one passenger, who declined medical treatment.

The suspect left the area with an unknown amount of cash.

Detectives from the Rancho San Diego station are investigating the incident.