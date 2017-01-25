× Man, dog get stuck in Old Padre Dam in Mission Trails

SAN DIEGO – Rescue teams went to Old Padre Dam in Mission Trails Wednesday after receiving a report of a man and dog needing help, authorities said.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Capt. Joe Amador said a man and his dog were stuck in moving water near the Old Padre Dam at around 3:45 p.m.

Authorities set up a staging post at 10600 Father Junipero Serra Trail west of state Route 52, near Mission Gorge Road around 4 p.m.

“The individual in the water is out. Came out on his own. Response of several additional units was cancelled,” according to SDFRD spokesman Monica Munoz.

No other information was provided.