Hundreds of Qualcomm Stadium concession workers face layoffs

SAN DIEGO — Hundreds of Qualcomm Stadium concession workers will be losing their jobs, a source with the City of San Diego confirmed to FOX 5.

At least 1,000 part-time and seasonal concession staff members employed by Delaware North will be affected by the layoffs.

FOX 5 has reached out to San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer for a statement.

News of the layoffs comes days after Chargers team owner Dean Spanos announced the team’s move north to Los Angeles.

