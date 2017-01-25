× Crews to resume search of storm-swollen creek for missing preschooler

RAINBOW — The search for a 5-year-old Fallbrook boy believed to have been swept away by a rushing storm-swollen creek in the Rainbow area in far northern San Diego County is expected to continue for a fourth day Wednesday.

Relatives of the child identified him as preschooler Phillip Campbell. They said he was with a close family friend, Roland Phillips, 73, when the car they were in was apparently swept into the overflowing Rainbow Creek Sunday afternoon.

A 911 caller reported seeing what appeared to be a child being washed away by rushing floodwaters about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, authorities said. Several hours later, emergency personnel found the dead man near a submerged car on its roof on the east edge of the creek off the 4800 block of Fifth Street near Old Highway 395.

After suspending the search for Phillip Monday evening due to darkness and stormy conditions, sheriff’s personnel resumed the effort Tuesday morning, scanning the creek and surrounding areas aboard a patrol helicopter.

The boy remained unaccounted as of sundown, at which point authorities again called off the operation for the night, sheriff’s officials said.