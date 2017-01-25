Cause of ‘booms’ remains mystery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – For a second day in a row, people around San Diego County reported hearing "booms" and feeling shaking. Several organizations including the military denied that the mysterious noise and shaking was caused by them.

Around noon Wednesday, a Del Mar resident told FOX 5 he heard the booms and his house shook. This was in addition to the booms reported earlier Wednesday morning from Ocean Beach residents and the booms Tuesday.

The National Weather Service said the booms weren't weather related.

USGS did not detect an earthquake in San Diego County.

Federal Aviation Administration public affairs manager Ian Gregor said to check with the military.

"A military aircraft flying in a Military Operations Area over land also could made a sonic boom," Gregor said.

MCAS Miramar Capt. Kurt Stahl said they reviewed all tapes with the FAA and was confident that it wasn't caused by their aircraft.

"We reviewed all tapes with the FAA and with our fixed-wing squadrons aboard MCAS Miramar, and we can confirm that no aircraft from MCAS Miramar reached supersonic speeds yesterday. Therefore, we can rule out that this noise was caused by an aircraft based out of MCAS Miramar. For additional background, we do not operate our aircraft at supersonic speeds within 30 miles of populated areas.

As for those reported today, this is the first I have heard of any today; I am confident that they are not being caused by our aircraft."

San Diego International Airport officials said nothing was caused by aircraft arriving and departing.

San Diegans took to social media Tuesday asking if anyone saw or felt the same thing.

"I automatically thought it was a earthquake, my car started moving back & forth in Imperial Beach!" Laura Reynolds said.

"Are we having an earthquake? Our sliders won't stop shaking, but my chair isn't moving and it's not wind," a Coronado resident posted to social media.

"I heard it here on the Strand, but didn't feel anything. Sounded like 2 loud bangs, I thought it was thunder. I am curious what it could have been," another Coronado resident posted.