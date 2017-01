Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Golfers and fans attending the Farmers Insurance Open this week will have good reason to linger near the eighth hole, thanks to a wine tent operated by a Napa vineyard.

William Hill Estate Winery has installed a small tasting room right on the course at Torrey Pines. FOX 5 Wine Guy Will Burtner and sports reporter Jordan Whitely sampled some of the winery's wares Wednesday on the FOX 5 Morning News.