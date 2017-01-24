× The Oscar Nominations Are In

I woke up to an alarm this morning, and quickly checked the Oscar nominations before doing a segment on KOGO 600 AM about it. And just like the two teams in the Super Bowl — half of them I’m happy about, half I’m angry about (love the Falcons going, hate the Patriots).

I’ll have the list of nominees below, with my editorializing, but thought I’d mention a few things before that. First, the idea that anybody got “snubbed.” The people that get snubbed are the actors that don’t show up in the In Memoriam segment. THAT…is a snub. If you’ve done even a few movies, you should be on their list (and don’t tell me with Miguel Ferrer dying the other day, they didn’t have time to put him on, or that he’s more known for being a TV actor).

Annette Bening and 20th Century Women didn’t get snubbed, because it’s not a very good movie. What’s surprising is that it got a nomination for “best original screenplay.” That should’ve been taken out, and replaced with Hunt for the Wilderpeople. It’s the second straight year Taika Waititi has given us a terrific film (What We Do in the Shadows last year). He got a nomination for a short he did a decade ago. Let’s reward him now for his comedic genius.

Speaking of comedy, Deadpool was one of the most entertaining movies of the year. It’s nowhere on the Oscar list. Yet it’s hard for comedies to get a “best picture” nomination, especially with how they do the voting with their 6,000 members. At least 5% of them have to have it as their number one film of the year for it to make the list. Although if that’s the case, it makes it perplexing to see some of the eight films that made it this year.

People are talking about Sully getting snubbed. Nope. Tom Hanks was fine in it, and Clint Eastwood did a decent job directing. Heck, I’ll even say Aaron Eckhart was great in a small, supporting role. Didn’t deserve nominations, though.

Many said Amy Adams got snubbed. Nope. She was okay in Arrival, and terrific in Nocturnal Animals. Doesn’t mean it deserved a nomination. The snub was Tom Ford not getting a “best director” or “best original screenplay” nod; or Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who was terrific as a psychopath. On the subject of Nocturnal Animals, I would’ve liked to have seen Laura Linney get a “supporting actress” nomination, but it’s hard to make that argument when she’s only in one scene. But hey — Viola Davis was only in one scene in Doubt, and she got a nomination (side note: congratulations to her, for becoming the first African-American actress to get 3 nominations, with Fences).

I would’ve liked to have seen a nomination for Ashton Sanders, the teen boy from Moonlight.

I would’ve been cool if Academy members had remembered Remember. Christopher Plummer and Martin Landau were excellent in it.

Yet on the subject of Martin’s, I’m glad Scorsese didn’t get nominations for Silence, which was a snorefest.

I was thrilled Finding Dory didn’t get nominated, as it was disappointing. I was happy the short that ran before it — Piper — did.

The two biggest snub complaints I have is Weiner — the best documentary of the year, not even getting nominated. Also, David Mackenzie, the director of Hell or High Water. It was the best movie of the year.

La La Land got 14 nominations, which ties a record for the most (with All About Eve and Titanic). Another thing that got people excited, as the fact that nobody can talk about “Oscars so White,” when there were a variety of folks that got nominated, of all colors (and it’s nice that Birth of a Nation wasn’t one of them). Yet it’s a shame that, if the past can sink the career of writer/director/star Nate Parker, why is it Mel Gibson gets rewarded with a few nominations? He’s as disgusting a person as Parker, if not, more. But hey — Meryl Streep can get up and knock Trump. She certainly won’t knock Gibson or Roman Polanski (a man she gave a standing ovation to at one Oscar award show).

Now, onto the list.

BEST PICTURE

Arrival. Okay movie but highly overrated.

Fences. An awful movie. Perhaps a good play, but it didn’t work on screen.

Hacksaw Ridge — an okay movie, but gratuitous violence and…Mel Gibson. Not deserving of a nom.

Hell or High Water — The best movie of the year.

Hidden Figures — I’m so glad this snuck in here. It’s inspirational and fun.

La La Land — Great movie, but doesn’t deserve the win it will surely get.

Manchester by the Sea — One of my favorites this year. Sad, but a wonderful experience.

Moonlight — Good movie, but not great.

BEST ACTRESS

This is my least favorite category this year, with the choices they made.

Isabelle Huppert — Elle. She’s terrific. The movie isn’t.

Ruth Negga — Loving. Interesting true story, but her facial expressions and eye bulges got annoying. She overacted playing this quiet woman.

Natalie Portman — Jackie. She’s an amazing actress, but this wasn’t a very interesting film.

Emma Stone — La La Land. She’s always good in her roles, but this isn’t all that different from what she’s done. Oh wait…she learned how to dance. Okay, give her the Oscar.

Meryl Streep — Florence Foster Jenkins. Her performance is great. The movie is a mess.

BEST ACTOR

Casey Affleck — Manchester by the Sea. He’s the one to beat. An outstanding performance, in a very well-written role.

Andrew Garfield — Hacksaw Ridge. His overacting was annoying. So was his hair (as it was in Silence, too).

Ryan Gosling — La La Land. He was okay in the part. He had to learn to dance and play piano, so….he deserves the accolades.

Viggo Mortensen — Captain Fantastic. He was amazing in this. It’s a shame nobody thought about the rest of the cast — Frank Langella as the father-in-law, and the kids, which were all terrific.

Denzel Washington — Fences. He’s solid, as always. The script, and direction, were really bad.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali — Moonlight. I sure hope he wins this. Such an interesting character — the drug dealer with a parental bend.

Jeff Bridges — Hell or High Water. As great as he was, he’s done this before.

Michael Shannon — Nocturnal Animals. As great as he was, he’s done this before. Take him out, and give this nomination to Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Dev Patel — Lion. What??? He stares at a computer screen the whole time. Give it to the boy (Sunny Pawar) who played the younger version of him in the first half of the movie.

Lucas Hedges — Manchester by the Sea. An amazing role. He has no shot of winning, as they say…just being nominated is an honor. Ali is the one that win the gold statue.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Viola Davis — Fences. She’s always amazing. She might be the only thing worth watching in this film.

Naomie Harris — Moonlight. The character, a crackhead mother, is a bit cliche. She’s good, though.

Nicole Kidman — Lion. Uh, okay. Does she just get nominated because of her name?

Octavia Spencer — Hidden Figures. She was, and is, wonderful in everything she does.

Michelle Williams — Manchester by the Sea. The former Solana Beach girl has this Oscar win in the bag. And it couldn’t be more deserved.

BEST DIRECTOR

Denis Villeneuve — Arrival. Nope. Get him out, and add Mackenzie for Hell or High Water.

Mel Gibson — Hacksaw Ridge. Nope. Get him out of there. A racist, anti-Semite, horrible person. But more importantly, his direction wasn’t the best in this film. Take him out, and give it to Eastwood for Sully.

Damien Chazelle — La La Land. He’s so young, and his first movie Whiplash was terrific, too. What a career this guy is going to have.

Barry Jenkins — Moonlight. He actually made some poor directorial decisions, but it was a terrific first film.

Kenneth Lonergan — Manchester by the Sea. He deserves the Oscar. An amazing playwright, and now, director.

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Hell or High Water — if it weren’t for all the preaching about banks and the housing crisis, I would be rooting for this to win.

La La Land — fun musical, but doesn’t deserve the Oscar.

The Lobster — certainly original. It should’ve been a better film.

20th Century Women — a mess of a movie, and I expect more from Mike Mills (Beginners, Thumbsucker).

Manchester by the Sea — terrific movie, from start to finish. Give it the Oscar.

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Did I mention the fact that Tom Ford’s Nocturnal Animals should be here? Anyway….

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

My favorite of this bunch is Hidden Figures. Let’s award this fun, family film that’s based on a true story.

BEST ANIMATED

Kubo and the Two Strings — the most overrated animated movie in a decade.

Moana — great animation; weak songs and poor story.

The Red Turtle — a horrible, horrible film.

My Life as a Zucchini — it deserves a spot on the list.

Zootopia — the best animated movie of the year; one of the best movies of the year.

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Arrival — it’s nice to see Bradford Young, one of the few African-American cinematographers, get a nomination

La La Land — the cinematography might be the one weak spot in this movie (oh, and the songs)

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

Can’t Stop The Feeling — Trolls. How can this not win? We hear this Justin Timberlake tune every 15 minutes on the radio.

Audition — La La Land. Okay songs, but they could’ve been stronger.

City of Stars — La La Land. One of the few memorable songs from the film (but Gosling’s singing…yikes! But did we mention, he learned to play piano for the movie?)

The Empty Chair — Jim: James Foley Story. Dang it. I don’t know this!

How Far I’ll Go — Moana. Lin-Manuel Miranda got praise for his songs in Hamilton. I didn’t care for those, and didn’t care for these.

Not sure why the song from Hidden Figures didn’t get a nomination.

As for the rest of the categories, come on. Nobody outside the industry cares about those. And if you do, you can Google them.