× Storms prompt state of emergency declaration for San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — Gov. Jerry Brown Monday declared a state of emergency for San Diego County for the powerful winter storms that have caused tens of millions of dollars in damage.

Brown issued emergency proclamations “to secure funding to help communities respond to and recover from” the storms, which “have caused flooding, mudslides, erosion, debris flow and damage to roads and highways,” according to a statement from Brown’s office.

Read More: Lingering rain & mountain snow showers slow traffic for 6th day

The proclamations direct Caltrans “to formally request immediate assistance through the Federal Highway Administration’s Emergency Relief Program” and order the Office of Emergency Services to “provide assistance to the counties, as appropriate and based upon damage assessments received from local governments.”

The proclamation also covers 49 of California’s 57 other counties.

Read More: Pacific Beach boardwalk turns into river of murky water