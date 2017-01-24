Storm damage means major cleanup throughout county

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- City workers around San Diego County were in full force Tuesday responding to damage from recent storms.

Local arborists were hard at work too.

“Busy is not the word, can’t even keep up with it,” said Ted Safford with Certified Arbor Care.

In Chula Vista alone, 200 trees have gone down, city officials said. One park, in particular, has taken the bulk of that damage since the second storm in the series hit Friday.

“We have nearly 60 trees down here at Rohr Park. We have 58 on the ground but there is a couple more that are precariously close to falling so we are probably going to have to take those out,” said Rick Hopkins, Public Works Director for the City of Chula Vista.

In the City of San Diego, workers have responded to 200 requests for trees down and broken branches that have been submitted by phone and the “Get it Done” app. Since Monday afternoon, they have also received 500 requests for potholes or road surface damage. The city also deployed crews to pump flooded areas.

County officials told FOX 5 they don’t have a tally on all the damage just yet, as crews are still responding, but the emergency proclamations Gov. Jerry Brown issued Monday will help repair San Diego roads and public infrastructure.

It's the help Chula Vista Mayor Mary Salas was hoping for.

“Some relief, it’s not going to take care of it all, we still will have some expenses we’re going to have to meet,” Salas said.

The state funding does not provide assistance to individuals, though. The county says those with significant property damage should visit ReadySanDiego.org and complete a damage assessment survey.

But for many, no true dollar amount can ever replace the mature trees that have fallen at Rohr Park.

“It’s pretty shocking. I’ve never seen so many trees uprooted or ever actually, so it’s just really horrible to see it so devastated," said Krystal Prodigalidad, a Chula Vista resident