SQUAW VALLEY, Calif. — Squaw Valley was closed until further notice after an employee death Tuesday morning.

Around 8:35 a.m. a ski patrol employee was killed during avalanche control activities. The man, whose name was being withheld until family members could be notified, was an employee of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows.

We are deeply saddened by this morning's news. For official incident statement, please refer here: https://t.co/ZggTQceuhk — Squaw Alpine (@squawalpine) January 24, 2017

The investigation is still underway.

Alpine Meadows remained open Tuesday.