Search continues for boy in rain-swollen creek

RAINBOW, Calif. – A search is expected to continue Tuesday for a young boy believed to have been swept into a storm-swollen creek in the Rainbow area along with a man who since has been found dead.

A 911 caller reported seeing what appeared to be a child being washed away by the rushing flood waters off the 4800 block of Fifth Street near Old Highway 395 Sunday afternoon, according to sheriff’s officials.

Several hours later, emergency personnel searching the area found the dead man near a submerged car on the edge of the creek, but nightfall and inclement weather prompted crews to wait until Monday morning to recover the body, authorities said.

The body may be that of a Riverside-area resident who was recently reported missing along with a 5-year-old boy. Authorities did not release their names.