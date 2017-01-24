× Schools close for 2nd day in some mountain communities

SAN DIEGO — Some San Diego County school districts closed for a second day Tuesday after a series of winter storms moved through the area causing dangerous driving conditions in many mountain communities.

All schools in the Julian Union High School District, Julian Union School District, Mountain Empire Unified School District, Spencer Valley School District and Warner Springs Unified School District will be closed Tuesday due to inclement weather.

Follow the storm: Live doppler radar

Julian Union District schools will also have a late start Wednesday.

“The safety and security of students, faculty, and staff is of the utmost importance to schools across the county,” the San Diego County Office of Education said.”As the current storm conditions change, each school district will continue to monitor the local emergency situation and make school closure decisions on a day-by-day basis.”