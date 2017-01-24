× Mysterious ‘booms’ heard around San Diego County

SAN DIEGO – Several people reported hearing two large “bangs” and felt the earth shake just after 3 p.m. Tuesday in San Diego.

“Was there an earthquake that made that big boom at 3:15 p.m.?” Nancy Whitaker posted on Facebook.

Santee residents reported seeing a large glowing ball in the western sky.

“Are we having an earthquake? Our sliders won’t stop shaking, but my chair isn’t moving and it’s not wind,” a Coronado resident posted to social media.

“I heard it here on the Strand, but didn’t feel anything. Sounded like 2 loud bangs, I thought it was thunder. I am curious what it could have been,” another Coronado resident posted.

FOX 5 has calls out to military and law enforcement to see if they had anything to do with the various “strange” reports.