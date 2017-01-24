× Motorist fatally struck standing next to wrecked car on I-15

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A motorist was killed in a crash on Interstate 15 in Escondido, authorities said Tuesday.

A person was seen lying near a wrecked car in the center divider on the southbound side of the freeway just north of state Route 78 shortly after 11 p.m. Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim had been standing outside his car when he was struck by a second vehicle, according to news reports.

The victim’s name was not immediately available.

Two southbound lanes were blocked for a time and a SigAlert was issued, but the lanes were reopened by 2 a.m., according to the CHP.