× Lingering rain & mountain snow showers slow traffic for 6th day

SAN DIEGO – One more round of wet, wintry weather is expected in San Diego County Tuesday before the last in a series of storms moves out of the region.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms that may produce hail will be possible in areas other than the deserts, and the snow level could fall to around 3,500 feet. National Weather Service forecasters said the most rain would likely fall during the morning hours.

Forecasters anticipated the tail end of the storm would drop through the end of the day Tuesday another inch or so of snow in the mountains, along with .02 of an inch of rain in Borrego Springs; .13 on Palomar Mountain; .12 in Escondido; .16 in Julian and Ramona; .21 on Mt. Laguna; .23 in Alpine; .29 in Oceanside; .31 in San Diego; and .35 in the Miramar area.

Patchy frost is also expected to develop overnight in the inland valleys, which may kill sensitive outdoor plants if they’re left uncovered as temperatures drop into the 30s. A frost advisory will extend from 9 p.m. Tuesday until 8 a.m. Wednesday.

In the past few days, three back-to-back storms led to shuttered schools and impassable roads. All schools in the Julian Union High School District, Julian Union School District, Mountain Empire Unified School District, Spencer Valley School District and Warner Springs Unified School District will be closed Tuesday due to inclement weather.

On Monday, Gov. Jerry Brown Tuesday declared a state of emergency for San Diego County because the powerful storms have caused tens of millions of dollars in damage. Brown’s proclamation also covers 49 of California’s 57 other counties.

In a 5-day period ending at about 5 p.m. Monday, the storms dropped 9.99 inches of rain on Palomar Mountain; 9.98 inches in Julian; 9.56 inches at Lake Cuyamaca; 8.93 inches in Pine Hills; 8.74 inches in Descanso; 8.35 inches on Mt. Woodson; 7.31 inches on Volcan Mountain; 7.17 inches in Rainbow; 6.82 inches in Santa Ysabel; 6.16 inches in Campo, according to NWS data.

Other rainfall amounts recorded over the same time period included 5.99 inches in Bonsall; 5.98 inches on Camp Pendleton; 5.80 inches in Fallbrook; 5.66 inches on Mount Laguna; 5.60 inches in Alpine; 5.50 inches in Escondido; 5.47 inches in Ramona; 4.82 inches in Warner Springs; 4.54 inches in Poway; 4.19 inches in La Mesa; 3.39 inches in Santee; 3.09 inches in Oceanside; 3.03 inches in San Felipe; 2.81 inches at Montgomery Field; 2.72 inches in Encinitas; 2.69 inches in Carlsbad; 2.49 in San Marcos; 1.83 inches at Lindbergh Field; 1.06 inches in Borrego Springs; and .94 of an inch in Ocotillo Wells.

Forecasters said drier and gradually warmer conditions are expected Wednesday and Thursday, with an even more pronounced warm-up Friday through Monday as high pressure aloft strengthens near the West Coast.