Heavy rain floods basement at SDSU

SAN DIEGO – Heavy rains Monday evening flooded a basement at San Diego State University, causing an electrical short circuit which forced the evacuation of several students and faculty members.

Firefighters were called to the Communications Building next to Hepner Hall around 7:30pm.

“By the time we arrived there was light smoke coming from the basement,” said San Diego Fire Department Capt. Scott Fuller.

Fuller said when crews entered the building, they found the basement was flooded.

“There was about 3 to 4 feet of water,” said Fuller. “It was dirty water, so it probably was from the storm.”

The water affected the building's heating and cooling equipment, including the power room to the building. Fire crews pumped the water out of the basement and had to wait for the power to be shut down before they could enter it.

“It ‘s too much unknown, too much power and water, and power and water don’t mix,” said Fuller.

He said while it was only smoke, the situation could have been much worse.

“I think the electrical equipment did what it was supposed to do, and it shut itself down when it sensed the problem,” said . Fuller.

“It’s not clear how many students or faculty members were affected,” said SDSU Communications Director Gina Jacobs,