Gov. Brown delivers defiant State of the State address

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Jerry Brown promised to defend California’s programs to fight climate change, provide health care for citizens and to provide aid for undocumented residents against proposals by President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress in his State of the State speech Tuesday.

“California is definitely not turning back,” Brown said. “Not now, not ever.”

Brown never mentioned the president by name, but he referenced a number of recent statements by Trump administration officials, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“We have seen the bald assertion of ‘alternative facts,’ whatever those are,” he said, alluding to top Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway’s weekend comments on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “We have heard the blatant attacks on science. Familiar signposts of our democracy — truth, civility, working together — have been obscured or swept aside.”

Brown also made a fiery promise to protect undocumented California residents, the Times said.

“Let me be clear,” the governor said, his voice rising. “We will defend everybody — every man, woman and child who has come here for a better life and has contributed to the well-being of our state.”