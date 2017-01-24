× Convenience store robbed twice in a month

SAN DIEGO — An Arco gas station employee in Otay Mesa was robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday.

The suspect demanded money from an employee at the station’s am/pm convenience store at the corner of Del Sol and Picador boulevards around 1:15 a.m. and fled after receiving an undisclosed amount, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

A detailed description of the suspect was not immediately available, but police said he was Hispanic, about 30 and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray pants.

This was the second robbery at the convenience store in a month. On January 4, a gunman walked behind the counter and held a pistol to an employee’s head.

The victim placed cash in a black plastic bag and handed it over to the robber, who then fled.

32.573251 -117.053992