Woman who died after being swept away by large wave ID’d

SAN DIEGO -- A 23-year-old woman who died after a large wave swept her and a second woman off the rocks at Ocean Beach and into sea over the weekend was public identified Monday.

It took lifeguards about 40 minutes Saturday evening to pull Adriana Toro from the water, which was covered in sea foam, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and the county Medical Examiner's Office. She died in a hospital later that night.

By the time lifeguards got to the end of Bacon Street, a witness had already rescued Toro's companion. That woman is expected to recover, according to fire officials.