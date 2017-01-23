× Snow closes schools in some mountain communities

SAN DIEGO — Five San Diego County school districts closed Monday after a series of winter storms moved through the area causing dangerous driving conditions in many mountain communities.

Schools in the following districts closed Monday:

–Bonsall Unified School District

–Julian Union School District

–Mountain Empire Unified School District

–Spencer Valley School District

–Warner Springs Unified School District

“The safety and security of students, faculty, and staff is of the utmost importance to schools across the county,” the San Diego County Office of Education said Monday. “As the current storm conditions change, each school district will continue to monitor the local emergency situation and make school closure decisions on a day-by-day basis.”

Read More: Flooding rain, mountain snow continues Monday

More rain and mountain snow at elevations as low as 4,000 feet are expected in San Diego County Monday as the final in a series of winter storms moves through Southern California.

Numerous National Weather Service warnings, watches and advisories remain in effect in various parts of the county, but most will expire later Monday as the storm begins to clear out. Showers will continue during the day Monday, with the greatest precipitation totals mostly near the mountains, then will gradually decrease through Tuesday.

A winter storm warning for the mountains that heralded heavy snowfall that may continue to affect traffic is set to expire at 6 p.m. Snow showers will continue through Tuesday, but weaker.