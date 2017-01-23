San Diegans share pictures, videos of hail, rain, flooding and snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCEANSIDE, Calif. - People took to social media Monday to post pictures and videos of the hail, flooding and other weather-related activity across San Diego County.

In Oceanside, a coach captured video of hail piling up on the high school football field. Another person used a rack to gather mounds of hail.

FOX 5 anchor Raoul Martinez went live on Facebook to show the aftermath of hail on his patio furniture in Scripps Ranch.

Here were dozens of pictures of hail in Vista, too.

Its big snowing at my house. pic.twitter.com/HHOwUKV4Kc — DJ Summitt (@djsummitt) January 23, 2017

Mount Laguna Lodge posted the latest pictures of snow collected in the eastern San Diego mountains.

Here's what it looks like at Laguna Mountain Lodge #sandiegowx pic.twitter.com/cliHxBg1eC — FOX 5 San Diego (@fox5sandiego) January 23, 2017

FOX 5 meteorologist Jason Handman kept track of the storms has they moved over the county by posting updates to Twitter.

Very strong t-storm moving towards the coast. Expect this to reach San Diego County around 12:45pm-1:15pm pic.twitter.com/s9AdLm725t — Jason Handman (@handman) January 23, 2017

Jose Lora took a picture of southbound I-15 entrance ramp near Ocean View Boulevard showing a collapsed retaining wall due to landslide.

A large low pressure system near the west coast will move slowly inland through Tuesday. Much colder air aloft will continue to spread southward across Southern California.

The storm will bring scattered showers to the area along with isolated thunderstorms with small hail. Any heavier showers could produce flash flooding mainly to coastal and valley areas and the lower elevations of the mountains.

Here are more pictures San Diegans sent into FOX 5: