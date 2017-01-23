Rescuers resume search of fast-moving creek for missing child

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAINBOW, Calif. – As rescue teams worked Monday to recover the body of an adult found in a fast-moving creek in Rainbow on Sunday, crews resumed their search for a young child reported missing.

An adult and a young child were reported missing from the Riverside area on Sunday, but sheriff's officials did not confirm whether the case was related to the search.

Rescuers went to Old Highway 395 and 50th Street around 3:45 p.m. Sunday after receiving a call that a boy was in danger and holding onto wood in a creek located behind Rainbow Oaks Restaurant, North County Fire Department spokesman John Buchanan said. When they arrived, searchers found the body of an adult, but they did not find a child.

Water levels receded substantially Monday, revealing a car with four tires sticking out of the water near the body.

"They're going to get the body out first and then they're going to search the car," Buchanan said Monday. "I doubt that there is anybody still alive because the car is completely upside down in the water."

A witness reported seeing the body of a child in the creek, Buchanan said. Firefighters searched until it became too dark on Sunday and resumed their search Monday morning around 9 a.m. Several agencies are assisting in the search.

Buchanan to warned the public to beware of rain-filled channels and creeks. "Don't go near any water. It's going to be moving really fast."

We will continue to update this story as we learn new information.