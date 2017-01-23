President George H.W. Bush to be moved out of intensive care

HOUSTON — President George H.W. Bush will be moved out of the Houston Methodist Hospital Intensive Care Unit on Monday but he will remain in the hospital for now, his doctor said in a news conference.

Doctors said Monday that the 92-year-old former president is now using minimal oxygen but “still has a fair amount of coughing.” His mood was upbeat and he has been joking with hospital staff, doctors said.

Former First Lady Barbara Bush has been discharged from the hospital, her doctor said at that same news conference.

“They truly do have just such and amazing love for each other,” the doctor said. “She’s been sitting at his bedside.”