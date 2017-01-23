Pacific Beach boardwalk turns into river of murky water

SAN DIEGO – People heading to the Pacific Beach coast to watch a sunset Saturday were stunned to see a river flowing in the boardwalk.

San Diego resident Anne Spencer Coy posted video to Instagram of the boardwalk filled with water mixed with sand, seaweed and debris. Her caption “When you’re just trying to go to Lahaina but the Pacific has other plans.”

Spencer Coy told FOX 5 the video was taken at 4:18 p.m. when she was going to a popular restaurant-bar known for it’s great view for sunsets.

“It receded pretty quickly right after it came over the wall. Since there are holes at the bottom of the sea wall it easily drained back to the beach. The boardwalk was wet with big puddles and wet sand for the rest of the afternoon,” Spencer Coy said. “Everyone at Lahania had just seen what happened so it was pretty crazy over there with people trying to see.”

More rain, mountain snow and possibly hail-generating thunderstorms were expected Monday as the final in a series of winter storms moves through Southern California.

“Rain and snow will continue today with a few thunderstorms possible,” according to the weather service. “Rainfall will become increasingly focused on San Diego County through the day.”

Numerous warnings, watches and advisories remain in effect in various parts of the county, but most will expire later Monday.

A winter storm warning for the mountains that heralded heavy snowfall that may continue to affect traffic is set to expire at 6 p.m. although snow showers will continue at times tonight through Tuesday.

A flash flood watch for the entire county prompted by brief but heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms will also expire this evening. A flood warning for the Santa Margarita River on Camp Pendleton will expire this afternoon.