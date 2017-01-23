Oceanside school gets pounded with heavy hail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – Unique weather conditions hit Oceanside Monday, including a hail storm that looked more like a blizzard at El Camino High School.

“The kids went crazy and the hail, it seemed like it was snowing and it was pretty exciting,” said Jerry Ralph, head football coach at El Camino High School. Using his cell phone, Ralpph captured that excitement on video showing FOX 5 how the football field looked covered in "snow."

“Looked just like you’re at Boise State and the whole blue turf was covered, it was neat!” said Coach Ralph.

Students were even able to pack the hail like a snowball and on the basketball courts the hail mixed with the rain appeared like soapy water.

Meanwhile, other FOX 5 viewers shared similar video, one of their back patio getting dumped on at 10:55 a.m. Around the same time at the pier, a man said a waterspout sent people running at the beach after a strong wind came in.

“You actually saw the vortex of the wind blowing with furniture and beach debris in it, then it started dumping water," the man told FOX 5. "Absolutely crazy never seen one come off the ocean hit Oceanside before.”