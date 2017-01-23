Navy man killed by truck on Oceanside highway ID’d

Oceanside PD

OCEANSIDE — Authorities Monday released the name of a 43-year-old Navy man who was hit and killed by a box truck while checking out a mechanical problem on his own vehicle alongside state Route 76 in Oceanside.

Victor Velez of Camp Pendleton pulled over on the eastbound highway near Foussat Road around 4:30 p.m. Saturday and was struck by the oncoming truck after stepping into the roadway, according to Oceanside police and the county Medical Examiner’s Office.

Velez was taken to a hospital where he later died, authorities said.

The 53-year-old Fallbrook man behind the wheel of the truck was not suspected of speeding or driving while intoxicated, police said.

