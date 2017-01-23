× Man arrested after car crash had previous DUIs, cops say

SAN DIEGO – Police arrested a man who walked away after the car he was in crashed into the front yard of a home in the Del Cerro neighborhood.

A patrol officer started following the four-door sedan after he saw it run several stop signs, police said. As the officer sped up to catch up with the car on Ridge Manor Avenue, it kept going straight at the T-intersection with Camino Largo and crashed in the front yard of a home, they said.

A man got out of the car and walked away from the crash. There were three other people in the car, so the officer stayed at the crash scene. Police arrested the man suspected of driving the car nearby at Navajo Road and Margerum Avenue a short time later. They said that the suspect had several previous arrests for driving under the influence.