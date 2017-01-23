Flooding rain, mountain snow continues Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- More rain and mountain snow at elevations as low as 4,000 feet are expected in San Diego County Monday as the final in a series of winter storms moves through Southern California.

Numerous National Weather Service warnings, watches and advisories remain in effect in various parts of the county, but most will expire later Monday as the storm begins to clear out. Showers will continue during the day Monday, with the greatest precipitation totals mostly near the mountains, then will gradually decrease through Tuesday.

A high wind warning for the beaches and valleys will expire at 6 a.m., but a less severe wind advisory for the deserts, where winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts to 50 mph will be possible, will take effect immediately afterward and extend to 6 p.m.

Top wind speeds through about 6:30 p.m. Sunday included 64 mph on Palomar Mountain; 54 mph on Camp Pendleton; 52 mph in Carlsbad; 49 mph at the Mission Bay Channel; 48 mph in Harrison Park, Julian; La Jolla and Coronado; 46 mph in Jamul, Oceanside and on Otay Mountain; 44 mph in Ramona; and 43 mph in Alpine, Imperial Beach and on Volcan Mountain, according to the NWS.

A winter storm warning for the mountains that heralded heavy snowfall that may continue to affect traffic is set to expire at 6 p.m. Snow showers will continue through Tuesday, but weaker.

A flash flood watch for the entire county prompted by heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms will also expire this evening. A flood warning for the Santa Margarita River on Camp Pendleton will expire this afternoon.

In a 24-hour period ending at 7 p.m. Sunday, top rainfall amounts recorded around the county were 3.59 inches on Palomar Mountain; 3.31 at Birch Hill; 3.26 in De Luz; 2.57 in Rainbow; 2.36 on Camp Pendleton; and 2.18 in Fallbrook, according to the NWS.

A high surf warning prompted by waves of 5 to 10 feet and sets to 13 feet south of Carlsbad will remain in effect until 10 p.m. Tuesday. Strong rip currents, minor coastal flooding, beach erosion and damage to piers may also be possible.

The storm is expected to weaken Tuesday, and building high pressure is expected to bring drier, warmer weather Wednesday through next weekend, according to the weather service.

Flooding reported around San Diego County

Roadway flooding and other hazards are being reported in various areas around San Diego County.

In Bonsall, Camino Del Rey is closed from Villa Maria to Camino Del Cielo due to flooding, as is De Luz Road from De Luz Murrieta to Sandia Creek Drive in Fallbrook and Cole Grade Road in Valley Center, according to the county Department of Public Works.

The California Highway Patrol is reporting closures at Pala Mission Road and state Route 76 near the Pala Casino; Pala Temecula Road from Pala Mission Road to the Riverside County line; and East Live Oak Road at East Alvarado Street in Fallbrook.

A large rock is blocking part of westbound SR-76 at Calle El Portrero near Rincon; a fallen tree is blocking Gopher Canyon Road near Interstate 15 in the Deer Springs area; the 2700 block of Via Viejas in the Alpine area is flooded; and alternating one-way traffic control in effect due to mud or rocks in the lanes of state Route 78 at Wynola Road near Julian.